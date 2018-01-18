Beach Marine Products: Bay Buddy

Bait pens by Beach Marine Products are not your average bait cages. Built by engineers and hard-core anglers, every care was taken to design bait pens that are as rugged and durable as they are convenient, and special attention has been paid to create an atmosphere that does not stress your bait. Happy bait equates to lively bait, which means you’ll catch more fish.

With a sloped-bottom design and industry-changing false bottom, these bait pens were engineered to reduce stress. Heavy duty all 6061 aluminum construction with zinc anode assures a durable and long-lasting product. All hardware is stainless steel and doubled up. They are powder coated with no sharp edges to hurt or red nose baits. The Beach Blue color gives a unique clean appearance as well as a calming atmosphere to decrease stress on the bait. Large oversize doors allow access for cast nets and large dip nets.

Beach Bait Pens come in many different shapes and sizes up to a monster 400-gallon oval. Their smallest pen is the Bay Buddy, which ideal for holding shrimp, crabs and multiple species of live baitfish. The Bay Buddy is 20 inches wide by 18 inches deep.

