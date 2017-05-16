For the second year now, the Downtown Showdown joins forces with other local tournaments to form the Beast of the East series, expanding with a fourth tournament this year. With a goal to crown the best kingfishing team on the East Coast, the Beast of the East includes the Downtown Showdown KDW on May 20 as the first tournament of the series, followed by Big Dog Fat Cat KDW Shootout on July 8, Chasen’ Tailz on September 9 and Fish For Disabled Vets on August 26.

“The Beast of the East series raises the competition to a new level and incorporates local tournaments with the same goal of making a difference in our community,” said John Jackson, Downtown Showdown co-founder.

The Beast of the East was started in to see who will be crowned the best King fishing Team will be on the East Coast of Florida. It provides great competition and great fun as you will be part of the four best tournaments in Florida!

Each of the four stops in the Tournament Series will payout $1000 for 1st place and $500 for 2nd place.

The four-tournament series will conclude with a payout of $6000 to the champion, $3000 for 2nd place, $1500 for 3rd place, $750 for 4th place and $500 for 5th place. For more information and to register for the Beast of the East visit www.beastoftheeastkingfish.com