Few things break down rod components quicker than saltwater. Berkley’s Inshore rod series is designed with blanks and components built for the rigors of the saltwater environment and delivers to the dedicated inshore angler durability and actions for all inshore species.

The Berkley Inshore rod is unmatched in its class for strength and sensitivity. The series is constructed of a 100-percent carbon fiber (a 24 Ton Modulus Graphite) blank, Fuji guides with ceramic inserts and an ergonomically shaped reel seat for maximum comfort and control. The split-grip handle design is constructed with durable rubberized cork handles and extended foregrips for empowering the angler’s fight with often oversized saltwater game fish.

Four casting rods are available in actions from medium-light to medium-heavy and lengths of 7 feet to 7 feet, 6 inches. Seven spinning rods are available in lengths ranging from 6 feet, 6 inches to 7 feet, 6 inches and actions from medium-light to medium-heavy.

Berkley Inshore rods have an MSRP of $59.99.