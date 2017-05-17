Berkley Lightning Rod Combos

The Berkley Lightning Rod is a staple among all anglers whether just starting out or at the top of their game. The new Berkley Lightning Rod combo gives anglers the rod they’ve trusted for decades in a combo they can count on for many more years to come.

Offered in three low-profile and three spinning combos, the Lightning Rod reels feature EVA handle knobs, which add comfort during long days on the water. The low-profile baitcasting reel has a ported aluminum spool, a four-plus-one bearing system, and an ergonomically curved handle. Spinning reels are highlighted by a seven-plus-one bearing system, a ported aluminum spool, and instant anti-reverse switch.

Each rod is defined by its toughness and multi-modulus graphite construction. For anglers craving more sensitivity, the Lightning Rod combos add a sensitive touch through the inclusion of a skeleton reel seat. Each fore grip uses Hidden Thread Technology to reduce wear and tear on angler’s fingers.

The SS304 line guides are durable and sturdy, giving anglers the same high-quality standard for which Lightning Rods are known. Casting rods offered are 6 to 7 feet in length in medium and medium-heavy action; spinning rods for the combos are 5 feet 6 inches to 7 feet in length with light to medium-light actions.

Spinning models have an MSRP of $59.99 and baitcasting models have an MSRP of $69.99.