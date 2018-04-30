By James (“Josh”) Lane

Big Snowbird Creek in Graham County is considered by many trout anglers to be one of the best trout streams in Western North Carolina. Snowbird has a lot to offer; from the novice to the highly skilled trout fisherman. The creek is just a short fourteen-mile drive from the town of Robbinsville. Visiting Snowbird Creek is like stepping back in time, to a majestic place. The scenery there is not easily forgotten; it is beautiful. Here is a little bit of history about the area.

In the 1940’s, the watershed was a major logging area operated by Bemis Hardwood Lumber Company. This was due to the vast supply of valuable oak, hickory, poplar, and the, now extinct, American chestnut. Old remnants of the railroad, such as rails and cross ties, can still been seen today. Snowbird creek has three sections for the trout fisherman. The first section begins at the bridge off the state highway. Although a short span is posted properly by creekfront homeowners, this is still a great stretch offering many deep pools. This area of creek is hard to get to because of steep banks and heavy laurel, so wading is recommended. The next section is the delayed harvest waters. Similar to the popular Nantahala River, Big Snowbird offers a 2.8-mile stretch of artificial bait only, as well as catch and release waters. This area begins at the Chestnut Flats Bridge and spans northward to the end of the gravel road. One can expect to catch rainbow, brown, and brook trout in this area. Big Snowbird also has one of the best wild trout sections that can be found. Starting at the end of the gravel road (also known as the junction), some of the best wild trout waters begin here.

Many trail systems start at the junction and run adjacent to the creek. This is a level walk, which is actually the 1940’s railroad bed. Brown trout and rainbow can be caught up to the lower falls, only wild brook trout can be found above the falls. The wild brook are most commonly eight inches or less in size, but one can occasionally land a ten inch or larger fish. This is considered a trophy “spec” to most anglers. For those who enjoy camping, there are several camping sites along the trail. This is a backcountry and backpacking area, so plan on staying a few days.

Several waterfalls can be experienced in this area also. I highly recommended the Middle Falls, this is a twelve mile round trip, but well worth it. Big Snowbird has several primitive campsites with easy access right off the gravel road, providing two nice restrooms. Fly fishing is very popular on Snowbird, most people who experience this creek often return. A springtime pattern I recommend is a parachute adams, this is a “go to” fly, along with a mayfly hatch, I just try to match the hatch. Wintertime patterns are a little harder to catch fish, a streamer works well, targeting a big fish; I recommend the crawfish pattern, midges, and bead head droppers. Don’t expect many bites in cold water, but you could catch a big fish. If you want to experience a new creek, I encourage you to give Big Snowbird a try. Whether you catch a limit or not, it is always great to get outdoors and enjoy God’s beautiful creations.

Josh Lane is a native of Western North Carolina in the town of Robbinsville. He is a long time avid fisherman and enjoys hiking, backpacking, writing and singing gospel music.