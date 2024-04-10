I caught this 35 pounds Black Drum in Katrina Reef, Biloxi, Mississippi.

Me and two of my retired military buddies hired Captain Angie Holland with Biloxi Sport Fishing to do some inshore fishing. Had a great day with the only female Captain in the Biloxi area. We caught white trout, sheepshead, and a couple black drums. We released this big monster, but had plenty other fish for our dinner that night. Here is a cool video of here on local news last year. https://youtu.be/Dc8bZcTXoS4?si=YQoLFFnyiaKvLlRy

I really enjoy your video mag, keep up the good work!

Kent Ketter

Retired Major, U.S. Army