BUBBA Sculpin Pocket Knife

A Pocket Knife like no other.

Everyone should carry a pocket knife. Whether it’s used to cut line out of the prop of your trolling motor or open packages at a kid’s birthday party, it’s the one tool you should never be without.

BUBBA has created what may be the ultimate pocket knife. With a 3.75-inch, tanto-style, high-carbon stainless steel blade, this knife is handy for situations you haven’t even thought of. It folds up nicely to fit in your jeans or jacket pocket, and the deep pocket clip allows for tip-up carrying and has a liner lock safety mechanism as well as a flipper for one-handed opening.

A Knife with Cutting Edge Design!

The textured G-10 textured handle is super durable, and doesn’t slip. The BUBBA Sculpin is the knife everyone wishes they had.

