Builder’s Tournament Reels Them In

A fleet of 73 offshore boats and 7 inshore teams entered the Treasure Coast Builders Association’s (TCBA) 34th annual event and weighed in a total 74 catches including a 33.35-pound kingfish, lots of dolphin, snapper and grouper. No one weighed in the elusive wahoo this year. The inshore “Catch, Photo & Release” division winner was Mark Williams and team and took top honors with a combined total of 41 inches of snook and red fish.

The tournament was based out of Pirates Cove Marina and Resort in Port Salerno and the anglers had calm seas for most of the day with some heavy rain following them into the weigh station. Tournament organizers thank all the sponsors, including SPS The Builders Store, Tide Tamer Boat Lifts and Port St. Lucie Properties. The tournament committee was able to pay out full prize money of more than $15,000 to first, second and third place winners in each category.

A silent auction raised funds for the TCBA Charitable Fund Scholarship programs. Some of the notable auction items included a Yeti Tundra hard cooler filled with goodies donated by Stuart Plumbing, six fishing rods donated by Black Fin Rods, and a 65-inch smart TV from Mari Huff C.P.A. P.A. A weekend vacation package was also donated by The Porch Factory, along with more than 40 door prizes for the captains donated by TCBA members.

“Tournament co-chairs, Mari Huff CPA PA and Kelly Johnson of RV Johnson Insurance, their entire committee, our volunteers, and sponsors, all helped make the tournament a great event. Thank you to all and congratulations to all of the winners!” remarked TCBA executive director Maddie Williams.

Partial tournament proceeds benefit the TCBA Charitable Fund, which provides scholarships to local students for college or technical training programs in the construction industry.

For more information call the TCBA office at (772) 336-8222, (772) 562-8222 or (863) 467-2007.