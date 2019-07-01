Can’t get enough of Cold Mountain Music?

Join us the third Saturdays in July, August, and September for great music and family fun at Lake Logan Conference Center, 25 Wormy Chestnut Lane, Canton, NC, 28716. Enjoy live music, family friendly atmosphere, waterfront, food truck fare and local brew.

Get your tickets at the gate. Cash only please. $20/car, $50/15-passenger van, $5/bike. Gates open at 3 p.m. for fun on the lake. Music starts at 6.

Cold Mountain Summer Music Series – July is on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 3:00 8:00 p.m.

CABINS

Cabins are available. Reservations must be made in advance. Rates are $120 plus tax per room. Breakfast can also be reserved for $12 plus tax per person. Contact Della at 828.646.0095 ext 102 or [email protected] for details.

CAMPING

Camping is available. Reservations must be made in advance. Each 20X20 camping space is $25 plus tax. Breakfast can also be reserved for $12 plus tax per person. Call 828.646.0095 ext 102 or email [email protected] to reserve. Check-in is at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

If your vehicle fits in the 20 x 20 space, you’re welcome to park it alongside your tent. Otherwise, you can move it to the nearby parking lot.

While there are no individual fires permitted, we will have communal fires in the camping area for our guests. No outside alcoholic beverages are permitted. We will also have food and beverage vendors on Saturday evening. The dining hall will be open for breakfast on Sunday morning for $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under (plus 7% tax) per person. Make breakfast reservations when you reserve your campsite.

There are not showers for camping sites. There are port-o-potties. Check-out is noon on Sunday, but you may continue to enjoy the lake until p.m.

For more information visit: https://www.lakelogan.org/events.