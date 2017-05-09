Capt. Judy Inshore Fishing Report – May 9, 2017

May 1, 2017 – Inshore fishing report! Thanks for Reading!

Fishing statement: To try to ensure that fishing stays in the hearts of those that love it!

Alli DeYoung is holding a nice spotted sea trout that she caught while using a live shrimp for bait. According to this report, this trout didn’t waste it’s when it came to the sinking of the cork! As you can see Alli set the cork just right! And all of this happened while fishing with Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charters.

While inshore fishing with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters, Rob Roberts Jr caught the most fish, but Rob Roberts Sr caught the biggest trout and largest black drum. As for Jason Longer of Houston, Texas, caught-a-plenty better known as a mixed bag catching affair!

It was a muddy water big shrimp for bait kind of fishing affair!

Captain Matt Williams had a few things to say about the past week’s muddy water conditions and the plus for having to use larger than normal live shrimp as bait. Well, according to Captain Matt it just might be better to be using large pawn size shrimp for bait especially since the water is muddier than usual. He came to this conclusion long ago, when he discovered that the fish can see a large shrimp in muddy conditions. And after I thought about it, who knows, just maybe the shrimp instinctively turns on some sort of head lights so that they can see which in turn get the fish’s attention! The proof is in the pictures!

The high winds blew and blew and blew and never, never let up!

Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters took Elwin Kennedy Jr and Elwin Kennedy Sr. inshore fishing on a very windy day! And the question was asked? Sure you still want to go? And their answer was “Let’s go because if we don’t we will never know!” As it turned out, the fishing/learning trip was a great success. The father-son duo didn’t catch a bunch, but what they did catch was very nice! And they also learned a little more about how to fish those windy unplanned days! And as you all know, the wind does blow a lot in Savannah, Georgia! So here’s how it went…with sustained winds of over 20 with gusts to over 30 they still fished and fished hard!

Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters, Elwin Kennedy jr and his father Elwin Sr both from Savannah, Georgia braved the windy conditions and prevailed. What does this mean? They had fish for dinner! They caught a lot of short trout, but they also some really nice ones too! While using live shrimp, Captain Garrett managed to keep the bite a going just enough to make it interesting!

Hey, check out the flag in this picture. It is waving and flapping for sure! Heck, even Captain Garrett’s hair, which is normally in a “Man Bun” had broken loose. Just goes to show you that when the wind blows, especially on the water that the fish bite is not the only things that change! Things above the water line do too!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters, Elwin Kennedy Jr and his father Elwin Sr both from Savannah, Georgia had a great day. Mr. Elwin Sr is holding up one of the nice spotted sea trout that they caught!

Them fish catching men are back!

ABC Supply Company inshore fishing team from August, Georgia fished windy and muddy water conditions! Did they catch fish? Well, yes they did! Ok, I will stop telling and I will start showing!

ABC Supply Company Lineup – Team one: Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charter took Wesley Clark and Luke Detchemendy / Team Two: Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charter took Jamie Moyer and Kevin Warren.

Let’s talk a little about the live shrimp situation the past week!

For those that don’t know, Miss Judy Charters is now selling live bait. And I now fit into the same category as the other bait dealers. We can’t get shrimp because due to the windy conditions we could not drag! So our captains did what they do best – which is to do a little bit of bait improvising! With the live shrimp that we had and the mud minnows that they could catch a bait concoction of grand proportions was devised. They also threw in a few artificial shrimp patterns, which also helped with the fish catching score card.

Well, guess who just turned 14 years old? It was Alli DeYoung of Savannah, Georgia. What did she want to do for her birthday? She wanted to go fishing! So, therefore, her father Dan, holding this really nice spotted sea trout, called and I set them up with Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charters. And yes Alli had a great time! And who caught the biggest fish? Well, with smiles on their faces, Alli raised her hand!

Once again Alli DeYoung proves that catching spotted sea trout is something that she knows exactly how to do and when! Captain Kevin showed her the catching way!

Thanks for Reading!

Captain Judy Helmey

Miss Judy Charters

Kicking Fish Tail Since 1956!

124 Palmetto Drive

Savannah, Georgia 31410

(912)-897-4921 or (912)-897-2478

(912)-897-3460 fax

fishjudy2@aol.com