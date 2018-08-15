CCA Florida STAR Awards $79k Prize Package To Florida Angler

In July, a Panhandle angler won big in the state’s largest family-friendly fishing competition. CCA Florida STAR, presented by Yamaha, awarded Andrew Brown, of Pensacola, a $79,000 prize package for a tagged redfish he caught while wading Santa Rosa Bay. If you fish and haven’t yet registered for CCA Florida STAR, you could be missing out on the chance to win some huge prize packages.

“Andrew is a perfect example of how it’s done,” said STAR Director Leiza Fitzgerald. “It was his first chance of the year to get on the water after some health issues, and he made sure his membership was current and that he was registered for STAR. He shared that he was not going fishing without being registered.”

Brown has been a CCA Florida member since 2015 participated in STAR each year since the event’s inception. After catching his STAR-tagged redfish (tag #522), Brown met with CCA Florida representatives for verification on July 8 at Outcast Bait and Tackle in Pensacola. He chose a prize package that included a Contender Boats 22 Sport with a 200 HP Yamaha and a Rolls Axle Trailer.

While the Tagged Redfish Division is the most publicized, the event has 17 divisions and many opportunities to win. A random drawing of all anglers who submit catch photos determines most of the others.

The Redfish division still has many remaining prizes including:

a Conley Buick GMC Sierra Pickup

one of several Yamaha-powered boat packages from Hewes Boats

Carolina Skiff

Cottonmouth Boats

and more

CCA Florida STAR Welcomes All

Anglers of all ages and skill levels have opportunities to win. Kids ages 6-17 can register for free with their current ($10) CCA Florida youth membership. Registration is $40 for current CCA Florida members, or $75 for non-members, which includes CCA Florida membership. STAR runs through Labor Day. CCA STAR encourages anglers to fish hard while there’s still a chance to get in on some awesome remaining prizes.

“We’ve had 16 tagged redfish caught this season, but only two winners, simply because anglers didn’t register and didn’t think it could happen to them,” said Brian Gorski, CCA Florida Executive Director. “And it’s not just about the tagged redfish, though prizes in that division are amazing, but there are so many ways for anglers to win in STAR, you just have to register.”

All entry photographs must include the official 2018 CCA Florida Measuring Device. It is available free of charge at various locations throughout the state. This includes all Florida West Marine stores, the preferred distribution location. For a full listing of measuring device locations, visit ccaflstar.com.

For more information on STAR, or to register, visit ccaflstar.com.