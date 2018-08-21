The Florida Lionfish Challenge had removed more 6,500 of the fish from Florida waters as of early July. The program, which rewards harvesters with prizes for killing these destructive invasive fish, had registered 525 hunters for 2018. It has awarded prizes like cash, coolers, spearfishing gear and GoPro cameras.

The Challenge entered into drawings qualified participants who submit 25 fish, for recreational anglers, or 25 pounds for commercial for prizes including: 4-foot JBL pole spear, Dive Rite surface marker tube, Lionator pole spear prize pack, Enriched Air Diver Class from Narked Scuba, and Color-Dive Lenses from Customatic Optics. They also received an allowance to take an extra spiny lobster during the July 25-26 mini-season.

Tagged lionfish were a new component to the program this year and included cash prizes up to $5,000. The fish were tagged at 50 public artificial reefs across the state between the depths of 80-120 feet. As of early July hunters had removed 47, 42 from the Gulf and five from the Atlantic.

Learn more about the Florida Lionfish Challenge at MyFWC.com.