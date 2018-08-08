Clarks Hill

by Tony Shepherd

Mid-summer hybrid frenzy is in full swing. The lake level is 328.41 feet, 1.6 feet below full pool. Morning surface temperatures are hovering around 88 degrees.

Early morning live bait fishing is the ticket to fast action. 30 to 40 foot humps and ridges will hold feeding fish until the sun gets high. Afterwards, slide off to the deep end of main lake and river points for fish suspended or cutbait on the bottom. Change bait very often and be quick about getting your new herring down through the hot surface water.

August is a great month to catch both quality and quantity fish. Check out our website to get more information on how to book your unforgettable fishing excursion.