Coastal Kid: February 2018

by Christopher Sprague, Jr. Angler – Team Tuppens

Hello Anglers,

It is tournament time in Key West. It’s the first SKA tournament of the year and we are looking forward to it! This tournament is a two day tournament, so we will need a lot of rigs. This time of year the ocean can be very rough, but the monster kingfish come through. Last year in Key West during the Meat Mayhem tournament, there were a lot of big fish caught- 5 over 50 pounds. My friend Hunter, who fishes on a boat called “Young Guns”, caught a monster 65-pound kingfish.

My Dad and I have been preparing for this tournament for the last month. My Dad ties the rigs and I cut the wire. I also paint our ribbon rigs purple because they don’t come in that color, which is our favorite color for ribbon rigs. We have all our rigs tied and our rod and reels spooled with new line and ready for fishing. This will be the first time on our new boat. My Dad and the team will leave early to pre-fish and catch bait, whereas I will leave the day before the tournament. I look forward to this tournament because catching a big kingfish at the start of the season would be a great way to start the year! I hope to tell you all about it in the next issue of Coastal Angler!

Tight Lines!

Christopher Sprague

Jr. Angler “Team Tuppen’s”

