Coastal Kid Fishing Adventures

by Christopher Sprague, Jr. Angler – Team Tuppens

Hello Anglers,

I love fishing; however, fishing is not always easy! This month we fished a tournament out of Ft. Lauderdale. The tournament was the first leg of the SKA (Southern Kingfish Association). We were hoping to catch a nice kingfish to earn points to start off the new season. We started out from Palm Beach Yacht Center in Hypoluxo and headed North to Palm Beach Inlet at 4 a.m. We got bait from Dynamite Live Bait very, very early in the morning. We then went out Palm Beach Inlet. It was 3-6 foot seas. It took us almost an hour to get to our first spot near Stuart due to rough seas. We caught nothing except for a couple small kingfish for a while, but finally a live bait on the short line started screamin!! Lucky for us, it was a very big king fish that we interpreted to be a 40 pound kingfish. The plan was if we caught a king over 30 we would make the run to Ft. Lauderdale to weigh it in. After fishing, a few more hours we decided to start heading South. We started running and saw a frigate bird that was following something. We followed it for a while and found some dolphin. We caught two dolphin. I reeled in one of them. A while after that, we continued to make our way south to weigh our fish. Once we reached Port Everglades, I started cooking hot dogs and chili dogs for the team. We weighed our kingfish and it ended up being 42.8 pounds. It was the biggest fish until the last boat weighed in, they had a 44!! Oh well 2nd Place Big Fish is not too bad, but it was a very long day and night of fishing. We got home at 1 in the morning!

We are going to the Keys in a couple of days, and in the next article I will tell you all about it.

Tight Lines!

Christopher Sprague

Jr. Angler “Team Tuppen’s”