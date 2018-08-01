Coastal Kid Fishing Report: August 2018

Hello Anglers,

This month, we participated in 2 big events. One of which was our own tournament. We hosted the Lake Worth Fishing tournament. This tournament was different, as I didn’t fish on a boat. I fished on the docks and helped in the tournament, while other people brought their fish in. I was focused on catching jack, which fight hard and are fun to catch. Unfortunately, I only caught saltwater catfish. As for the tournament, our friends fishing on the boat “Spiced Rum” caught the biggest fish overall, which was a 43-pound wahoo. The biggest kingfish was 28 pounds, the big dolphin was 18 pounds, and only two snappers were weighed in. The tournament was successful, as we had fun & helped raise money for local charities.

The next weekend, we fished the Team Sergeants as well as the West Palm Beach Fishing Club Wahoo Tournaments. We tried wahoo fishing for a couple hours, but with only a small 8-pound kingfish we decided to try for dolphin. Having no luck with that either and frustrated, we said we wouldn’t go fishing for a while and would take a little time off. We couldn’t stick to the promise and went out the next day. This time we looked for dolphin first and then snowy grouper. We drove out 12 miles, where we saw a few birds following a small school of dolphin. We threw our baits out and, in a few seconds, we were on. I got to reel in the first fish, which we let go because it was small. The next fish was a little bigger and after that we had a bull on. My Mom took the rod and reeled it in. She handed it to me, so we wouldn’t lose it. Finally, we got it in the boat and said that was enough for dinner and left to look for snowy grouper but caught nothing. We had fun and we were happy that we went out that day. Some days we catch fish, some days we don’t, never give up!!

Tight Lines!

Christopher Sprague