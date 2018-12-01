Coastal Kids Fishing Report: December 2018

by Christopher Sprague, Contributing Writer

Hello Anglers,

Hello! I haven’t been fishing much this month. The only fishing I did was bass fishing. I used a variety of lures, but the one I used the most was a dark green senko. It usually gets quite a bit of action, but this time I only caught 2 fish. The fish typically don’t bite when it is hot, so that’s most likely why they weren’t biting when I went. Around Thanksgiving time, I am hoping to go catch my first peacock bass.

November 3rd West Palm Beach celebrated LagoonFest. I spent the morning with Barbara, who oversees Coastal Angler magazine and my family. LagoonFest celebrates the Palm Beach waterways and estuaries. LagoonFest had many environmental establishments such as Busch Wildlife Sanctuary. You could participate in kayak clean ups and paddle boarding. It was right next to the West Palm green market, so we got fresh corn and vegetables while we were there.

I met Eric Anderson who is the senior environmental analyst of Palm Beach County. He educated my family and I about the artificial reefs in the intercoastal. He also told us about a 6 week fishing challenge, where you fish the intercoastal and turn in your results to them. This is a way for the county to collect fisheries data. It is called the Lake Worth Lagoon Fishing Challenge. I will hopefully be participating in it next summer, and I hope more people will too. There is an article on it in the issue of September 2018 on page 14.

Christopher Sprague