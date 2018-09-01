Coastal Kids Fishing Report: September 2018

by Christopher Sprague, Contributing Writer

Hello Anglers,

This month, I have gone to the Bahamas and went bass fishing in local canals and lakes with my friend Jake, who I met while in the Bahamas. We went to the Bahamas with a group of Jupiter boat owners, where we planned on fishing and snorkeling. Crossing to the Bahamas was not the best, but luckily, we had a 38 Jupiter. It still was a longer ride than normal, but when we arrived it was worth the ride. Right away, we headed to the restaurant at Old Bahama Bay for conch salad.

Then I met Jake, who also came over in a Jupiter, and he invited me to play football and snorkel. We had a lot of fun and went snorkeling at the beach and went paddle boarding. We saw a nice size yellowtail and ruby snapper hiding in a shallow, hollowed out brain coral. We wanted to go out fishing, but it was too rough unfortunately. The next day we snorkeled multiple times, including Sandy Cay island where stingrays came right up to your feet. We did many more things in the Bahamas, and before we knew it, our time was up, and we had to head home. On our way home, we spotted some birds and stopped at a weed patch. We caught a small dolphin, which was enough for 2 dinners. Jake and I got together a couple days later and went out to his neighborhood to fish. I caught my best bass there on live bait. It was about 5 pounds. I had a lot of fun with my new friend, bass fishing and in the Bahamas.

Tight Lines!

Christopher Sprague