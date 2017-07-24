Coastal Kids: July 2017

by Christopher Sprague, Jr. Angler – Team Tuppens

Hello Anglers! Fishing has been very fun, but the fish have been slow to bite for us. We fished the West Palm Beach Fishing Club KDW tournament recently. That tournament is one of my favorite tournaments to fish. It is a family friendly tournament and it is very well run. We docked our boat at Riviera Beach Marina, because that is where the tournament took place.

Saturday morning we went out of the Palm Beach inlet and started trolling for wahoo right away at 6:30, when they allowed lines in. We caught nothing trolling, so we went to go catch kingfish. We didn’t catch a lot of fish there, but when we did; either a shark or a porpoise ate it. We had 2 porpoises eat our fish that we thought were very large, and for us that was painful.

We finally got a fish in. My Dad & our crew tried to let me reel in as many fish as I could, since this was my last year being junior angler for this tournament. I caught two large bonito, an amberjack and got 1 kingfish that ended up being 11 and a half pounds. I got fifth place and had a fun time at the party!

The next day we wanted to go out and catch fresh fish for dinner. We decided to go out to deep water and drop down for golden tile fish. We did catch 1 small golden and a nice snowy grouper! Fresh fish for dinner. Mission Accomplished!

Tight Lines!

Christopher Sprague

Jr. Angler “Team Tuppen’s”