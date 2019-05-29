Comptons Take First-Place in BCFA April Tournament

The Backcountry Fishing Association’s fourth tournament of the 2019 season, held on April 6 out of Little Jim Fish Camp in Fort Pierce, had a turnout of 35 boats, perfect conditions (mix of sun and clouds, high of 85F, winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph), and a total of 29 trout and 13 redfish brought to the scale.

The husband-wife team of Cody and Stephanie Compton took first-place with a 2.01-pound trout and a 6.31-pound redfish, for a total weight of 8.32-pounds, earning them a check for $656.25.

Matt and Joe Canestrari, with a combined weight of 8.25-pounds, 2.74-pound trout and a 5.51-pound redfish, put this team in second-place earning $393.75.

Lewis Arnold and Chris Damon took third-place with a 3.11-pound trout and a 5.12-pound redfish. With a total weight of 8.23-pounds this team earned $262.50.

Tony Vercillo and TJ Kiefer took fourth-place with a 1.58-pound trout and a 6.41-pound redfish. A total weight of 7.99-pounds. This team also won the redfish Calcutta and earned $240.

Mike and Tim Strange, brought to the scale a 5.79-pound trout and earned themselves $210 for the trout Calcutta.

Lora Peters earned herself the title Lady Angler of April’s tournament, and a $25 Taco Dive give card, with a 2.32-pound trout.

The Backcountry Fishing Association tournament is a nine-month circuit which runs from January through September, with a two-day Classic in October. The artificial lure only tournament gives two-person teams and solo anglers the opportunity to win cash and gain points.

Redfish, trout and snook (seasonal) are the qualified species. Anglers attempt to bring one legal fish of each species to the scales for weigh in and live release.

Teams must participate in at least five tournaments to be eligible to fish the Classic which is a two-day event. The top five eligible teams with the highest accumulated points from the season are given a bye from day one. The remaining eligible teams compete on an elimination basis the first day, where only the top five teams of day one progress to day two to compete against the season point leaders for the grand prize and cash for the top four teams.

Membership fees are $25 for the year. To enter the tournament each month, the fee is $60 per team.

Since no snook were weighed, $610 rolls over for next month’s snook Calcutta.

The fifth tournament of the series takes place on Saturday May 4, with a captain’s meeting the night before on Friday, May 3.

For more information, visit the Backcountry Fishing Association Facebook Page or call (863) 634-8527.