SEAFAN Bleach Watch – How you can help

The Florida Reef Tract spans 358 miles and contributes $6.3 billion to the local economy and supports 71,000 jobs. Despite these benefits, southeast Florida’s coral reefs are facing many global and local threats such as warming waters, ocean acidification, poor water quality, physical impacts and coral disease and bleaching. However, there are many things you can do to help. Even small changes can help protect coral reefs and keep them healthy, such as reducing plastic waste, recycling, conserving water, and volunteering.

Other ways you can help Florida’s reefs is through citizen science. The Southeast Florida Action Network (SEAFAN) is a reporting and response system designed to improve the protection and management of southeast Florida’s coral reefs by enhancing marine debris clean-up efforts, increasing response to reef injuries, and providing early detection of potentially harmful biological disturbances. Everyone can contribute to the network by being our eyes and ears on the reef. Report anything unusual, including marine debris, vessel groundings, anchor damage, invasive species, harmful algal blooms, fish disease and fish kills, discolored water, coral disease and bleaching. There is no special training needed; just report what, when, and where the incident was observed by calling 866-770-SEFL (7335) or online at www.SEAFAN.net.

Other ways you can help to protect the reefs: