December Page #1

Fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, and Merry Christmas. If you don’t celebrate Christmas, we wish you Happy Holidays of your choice. That being said; how ever you celebrate, I hope that you will stay smart, and stay safe. Protect yourself, the ones you love, and even those you do not know. I love December and the holidays, but we are scaling back this year. I will decorate, listen to Christmas music and bake, but mostly for Cary and me. We will try to stay safe and alive, and maybe Christmas 2021 will be more like what we remember from Christmas past.

See page 13 for the Giggling Porpoise Seafood Market. Cute name and a great place to buy Florida seafood in Chiefland. Thank you for the bag of Cedar Key clams. They were delicious! On page 16, see the beautiful ad for Treasure Camp Restaurant in Fowlers Bluff on the Suwannee, between Chiefland and Cedar Key. They also offer lodging and a public boat ramp.

This month’s recipe Crab Stuffed Portobellas, page 2, is an encore presentation from a couple years ago. It was soooo good that I just had to share it with you again.

See page 16 for Dr. McCarthy’s latest books. Think, great gifts. All are available from Amazon. Dr. McCarthy writes FLORIDA WATERWAYS on page 3.

When you pick up your FREE Coastal Angler, please thank the business who generously shares space for our magazine display. Also, since this magazine is FREE, without our advertising partners, there would be no revenue to pay for production, printing and distribution. Without our knowledgeable writers, you wouldn’t have these wonderful articles and forecasts. Without Cary, our designer Kathleen and me, there would be no magazine, and no need for writers, advertisers or distribution locations. Without the hard work of the folks at our corp. office, and printer, there would be no FREE magazine. Without the shipper, this FREE magazine would not travel from the printer in Kentucky to Florida. Without Cary, Rosa and me, 10,000 magazines would not get to the distribution sites in our eight-county market. Without Kristi, we would not have an online presence. It takes many people, working many hours to put this FREE magazine into your hands each month.

Again, we wish you a safe 2020 holiday season. Stay smart. (Wear your mask!) Stay well and stay alive. Spend some time on the water. December 2021 will be better.