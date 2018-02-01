Deep Cranking Wins FLW Event on Sam Rayburn

Phil Marks of Dallas, Texas, caught a five-bass limit weighing 27 pounds, 8 ounces, to earn himself top honors at the first T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Cowboy Division event of the season on Sam Rayburn. For his efforts, Marks pocketed $8,143.

Marks says he caught the majority his fish on the main lake, specifically on the tips of ridges with isolated stumps. He fished through a dozen areas and was able to put 10 keepers in the boat throughout the day.



“I don’t think the water temperature on Sam Rayburn has been below 55 degrees in a few years, so the fish were really lethargic,” said Marks, an FLW Tour winner who had earned eight prior top-10 finishes on Rayburn in FLW competition. “I caught three or four good ones in the first hour which allowed me to focus on catching the big ones. It was a grind out there, but I knew when I got one it’d be a good one.”

Marks used a powder blue back chartreuse-colored Strike King 8XD crankbait to fish in 16 to 19 feet of water, and switched to a 10XD for deeper casts in the 18- to 24-foot range.

“It’s funny—just about every bite was on the initial descent or when the bait was up under the boat,” said Marks. “I started making shorter casts so I could maximize my time in those strike zones.”

The Boater Big Bass award went to Richard Ballard of Sulphur, Louisiana, who brought an 8-pound, 1-ounce largemouth to the scales.

The top 10 boaters: