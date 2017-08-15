Deep water dolphin

Ian Cunningham caught this 48-inch mahi offshore Fort pierce.

We were fishing 17 miles east of the Fort Pierce Inlet in 135 feet of water in scattered weed, trolling a naked ballyhoo 35-feet down on my downrigger. Had a dredge teaser attached to the downrigger ball and the bait approximately 15 feet behind simulating a fish falling behind the bait ball. After a short 10 minute fight, we had it gaffed and in the box. Fun fact–after filleting the fish, we discovered he had eaten a green orange juice bottle top. Another reason to take trash home and not thrown overboard. Last year, we caught one that had a ketchup bottle inside. Please keep our oceans clean!