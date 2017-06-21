Drift Report: June 2017

by Sandra Schulz, Living On Island Time

This past April saw the start of the cobia run for a few days only to die down just as quick. The late cold fronts were probably the culprit. In early May, it turned on again along with the king mackerel! We caught several per 4-hour drift trip each day up to almost 40 lbs! And blackfin tuna as well! Still yielding some nice mutton snappers, yellowtails, mangroves and a couple keeper grouper. Many of the mutton snapper had to be thrown back because of the two inch increase this year to 18 inches over all. But still had fun catching and safely releasing many that were legal last year at 16 inches. Catching a few dolphin in our waters from 180 feet on in, but for the most part a little offshore of that.

I must mention a notable catch by our fellow neighbor Paul Sheridan at the Palm Beach Yacht Center who was trolling just offshore of the Boynton Beach inlet and landed a 95-lb. wahoo! That would have been a tournament champion! Just remember they are out there you just need to cross the right path!! We look forward to June and continued nice catches of king mackerel, cobia, mahi-mahi and grouper!