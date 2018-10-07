Engle and Frost win September BCFA Tournament

The Backcountry Fishing Association’s September tournament was productive, despite a cold, rainy and aggressive start. Fifteen boats braved the crazy weather and some of those returned with some slobs and gators.

Derek Engle and Darren Frost took first-place with a 7.15-pound trout and a 7.89-pound red. With a total weight of 15.04-pound the pair took home $376.50. They also won the trout Calcutta of $100, and the redfish Calcutta of $80.

Lewis Arnold and Jason Bailey took second-place with a 5.21-pound trout and a 3.34-pound redfish. Their total weight of 8.55-pounds earned them a check of $225.90.

The third-place slot was won by Monty Peters and Jeff Ellis. For their 3.52-pound trout and a 3.95-pound redfish (total weight of 7.47-pounds), they took home a check for $150.60.

Andy Fantini and Chelsea Hampson took fourth-place with 3.98-pound trout and a 3.46-pound redfish.

Dustin Bragmen and his alternate took fifth-place out of 21 boats with a 4.75-pound redfish and a 2.28-pound trout.

Lorae’ Simpson earned the Lady Angler of the month title, with a 3.69-pound redfish and a 1.88-pound trout (combined total weight of 5.57-pounds), which earned her a a $25 Taco Dive gift card.

The Backcountry Fishing Association is a 10-month circuit, which runs from January through October, finishing with its two-day Classic, where the top team will win a 14-foot Billfish boat, motor and trailer combo.

The artificial lure only tournament gives two-person teams and solo anglers monthly opportunities to win cash and earn points. Redfish, trout and snook (seasonal) are the qualified species.

Anglers attempt to bring one legal fish of each species to the scales for weigh in and live release.

The tenth installment of the series, the Classic, takes place October 6-7, 2018, with the captain’s meeting on Friday, October 5. For more information, visit Backcountry Fishing Association on Facebook.