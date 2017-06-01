Field Test – Parkit360 Force Electric Trailer Dolly

By CAM Staff:

If you own a boat, you know the stress of backing your trailered pride and joy into a tight space. With this in mind, we took it upon ourselves to take Parkit360’s Force 10K electric trailer dolly for a test spin.

Right off the bat, we were impressed. Assembly was easy, and by connecting the trailer’s power harness to the Force, we were able to control the trailer’s brakes with the Smart Brake Control System, which provides control and safety on a steep grade. Also, the Bosch-designed electric motor supplied more than enough power to maneuver with little to no effort on the part of the user.

The heavy-duty 4’-wide tires maintained traction on concrete as well as gravel and even in wet grass when loaded. The Force dolly proved its functionality regardless of terrain, and that could come in super handy for those parking boats, campers, or anything else with a trailer ball where the concrete ends.

But the most striking feature of the Force electric trailer dolly was how easy it made maneuvering the boat. With precise and easy-to-use controls, all the stress was taken out of navigating tight corners and turns in forward and reverse. We put the boat into spots we wouldn’t even attempt using a truck.

Built of quality materials, powder-coated and compact enough to fit in the trunk of an SUV, Parkit360’s electric trailer dollies are a great tool for anyone who pulls a trailer.

