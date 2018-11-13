Fish Heads of Stuart tourneys mark the launch of the 2018-2018 Treasure Coast sailfish season

Fish Heads of Stuart is ready to kick off the Treasure Coast 2018-2019 sailfish tournament season with two tournaments—the second annual “Quickie” (Nov. 26-280 and the sixth annual Fish Heads of Stuart Sailfish Invitational (Dec. 12-15). Center stage for both tournaments will once again be Sailfish Marina, in Stuart, Florida, the home of Fish Heads.

The Quickie is a “shout out” to its predecessor. For years, the Quickie was a tournament crowd favorite and Brent Kane, owner of Fish Heads of Stuart, thought it fitting to keep this event in the forefront of Stuart’s Sailfish tournaments.

“Sticking with Stuart’s tradition, the Quickie is a dead bait/conventional reel tournament. Setting the Quickie apart from other tournaments. That said, the Quickie is an angler-friendly format, hook and hand, no problem. This is a fun, easy to fish, two-day tournament,” said Kane.

Since its inception, the Fish Heads of Stuart Sailfish Invitational has continued to grow in popularity and participation. The tournament allows live bait and dead bait. Dead baiters will score 300 points per release and live baiters will score 200 points per release. The Sailfish Invitational is a three fish-day tournament and retains its very angler friendly nature.

Participants may depart from the St. Lucie, Ft. Pierce or Jupiter inlets.

According to Kane, “Last year, we made the decision to open the tournaments to three inlet departure opportunities. Departure times are earlier and return times are later, giving plenty of time for boats to get out and back without beating up boats and anglers regardless of inlet. Fishing hours remain the same, lines in at 8:30 a.m. and lines out at 3:30 p.m.

Tournament prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place finishers.

Dates

Fish Heads of Stuart The Quickie – November 26-28, 2018

Fish Heads of Stuart 6th Annual Sailfish Invitational – December 12-15, 2018

For more information, contact Fish Heads of Stuart at (772) 220–6008, or [email protected].