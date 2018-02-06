Fishing Club Spotlight: Ft. Pierce Sportfishing Club

The Fort Pierce Sportfishing Club, established in 1980 as a family organization, brings anglers together who share a common interest in inshore and offshore sportfishing, conservation, community service and boating.

The club is for the experienced angler, the new to the area angler and the never fished angler who is curious about sportfishing. Membership, currently at 80 members, supports conservations efforts and provides a place for local anglers to gather, swap stories, and learn from each other and from its knowledgeable guest speakers, each an expert in their field.

Meetings are at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month, in the Fort Pierce Yacht Club, located at 700 North Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce. A typical agenda includes a 30-minute mixer, followed by brief information from the President and introduction of the guest speaker.

Past speakers include local inshore and offshore fishing charter captains, tackle and marine electronics representatives, an annual bait rigging seminar, as well as presenters on boating safety and local water conservation concerns.

Membership is not mandatory to attend the monthly meetings; however, annual membership is $60/year per family (spouse/partner and children under 18) or a junior membership (18-25 years of age) is $25.

Capt. Paul Sperco shared his insights on surf fishing at the recent January meeting. The next membership meeting will be held Wednesday, February 21.

For more information on the Fort Pierce Sportfishing Club, visit www.ftpiercesportfishingclub.com online or email FPSC@live.com.