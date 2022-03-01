By Jason McCormick

I started Fishing for Soldiers 8 years ago as a way to give back to our military. It is an annual kayak and bass boat tournament that benefits the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. Our mission is to give back to those who have given so much. I know many soldiers from my time in the Army, who have been adversely affected from their time in service and overseas. Life can be difficult for these returning soldiers.

Fishing for Soldiers is one of the largest fishing tournaments and fairs in America to benefit wounded Veterans and the only one to have both a kayak and a bass boat division. There is also a full fair for friends and families to enjoy. We offer vendors, food, raffles, games, and boat demos. SMSD mission is: “To enhance the physical and psychological quality of life for wounded Veterans by providing custom trained mobility assistance service dogs (at no cost to the Veteran)”. The Veteran does not pay for food or veterinary care for the life of the dog. These are not just companions, but true working dogs. They truly help the Veteran thrive in society and improve their quality of life.

Fishing for Soldiers is unique in that the kayak division boundaries offer 10 different bodies of water for anglers to choose from and the bass boat division is held on Fort Loudon in Lenoir City, TN. This year’s kayak event will be held on March 12th and hosted through TourneyX. We also have some of the greatest sponsors. Some fishing brand companies outside the US support our event because they believe in our mission. We make sure most anglers get prize packs and swag bags upon entry and everyone walks away full; all free with entry. We encourage everyone to look into the SMSD and see what they are doing for our Veterans. Give us a follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fishingforsoldiers and see what we are doing!