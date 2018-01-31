From the Land: Feb. 2018

February’s fishing forecast will be similar to January’s. Cooler temperatures and water temperatures dropping can sometimes make for tough fishing. Trying to get a line wet before a cold front can be the most important thing to look for in February.

Trout fishing in the Indian River lagoon can be extremely successful if you are finding schooling fish. Other areas can be complete dead zones. The fish will stay in big numbers and sometimes you will find bigger fish roaming the outside edges of the schools. But make sure you are on the move to find these schooling fish.

There will also be migratory fish showing up in big numbers. Pompano, black drum, sheepshead, redfish and others will be making their way down the coast. And this is when fishing the tides can be very important. Knowing that the outgoing tide will push the cold water out and the incoming tide can push warmer water in is very important to remember.

Some fish like the cold water and some fish don’t. In the past I have had some of my best redfish days when it is very cold and windy. And I also remember seeing one of the biggest black drum I have ever seen on a very calm cold night.

Hopefully some of these tips will help you on future fishing trips. I normally I’m not a fan of fishing live or dead bait, but to target some of these fish, you have to put what they want in front of them. And if that means spending some extra time finding the right bait or even going to your local tackle shop and buying some live or dead bait, it might just be something you have to do to be a step ahead of the game. Just remember it is called fishing and not called catching. So always try to learn something. And don’t forget to have FUN!

Next month’s issue of Coastal Angler Magazine, I will end my report with a quick recipe of the fish of the month. Tight lines and don’t forget to always keep your line wet.

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing Services

Thatsrman4677@gmail.com

(772) 530-8080