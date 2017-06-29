Fishing on Lake Conroe

Intense summer heat is beginning to roar its ugly head creating warmer water down here on Lake Conroe! Despite this, the fishing has still been great!

Crappie have been excellent up until recently as the water temperature rises and the bites are gradually slowing. You may have to hit several brush piles to catch a limit right now.

Catfish and Black Bass can be found along with the Crappie on brush piles. I went Crappie fishing with my kids this morning. We were over a brush pile in 8-12 feet of water. Two of us were catching Crappie and Catfish off one side of the boat, and it was nothing but Bass off the other side! They’re down there and we hit a limit of each species, so they’re all biting quite enthusiastically. This is a result of Bull Bream spawning in the brush, attracting several species of fish to certain structures below the surface.

Catfish are biting well around the clock! They are again steady on baited holes and brush piles in 15-25 feet of water. Night-time bank fishing has proven to bring in Flatheads and larger Catfish using live or cut bait, while day-time catfishing for eater sized fish has been extremely successful on Catfish Bubblegum.

Local guides have been giving good reports of Hybrid Bass being caught to the limit as well.

As summer heat begins to peak, make sure you stay well hydrated and apply sunscreen frequently! Y’all be safe! Let’s go fishin’ y’all!

Catfish Bubblegum | Bradley Doyle (Owner/CEO)

catfishbubblegum@gmail.com | (936) 524-6768