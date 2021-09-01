Fishing License For ‘Dummies’

By Chad Fouts

We’ve had a lot of requests for an article about fishing licenses in Tennessee, specifically around the Smoky Mountains.

To fish in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, you do not need a trout stamp…. I know, I know, it’s already confusing- just bear with me and it will all make sense. The National Park waters consist of wild trout due to the GSMNP being last stocked in 1975, so your 077 $20.50/3 day or 079 $30.50/10 days for nonresidents is valid. If you are fishing in the city limits of Gatlinburg, you will need a type 097 $11.00/per day or with the purchase of an all-species license, you can get a 099 $4.00/1 day or a 096 for $10.00/3-day. Still confused?? Yeah, most likely you are, it’s ok, I’m here to hold your hand through this whole process.

Now on to stocked state water; this includes Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Little River in Townsend and all of our local tailwaters. The all-species license 079 $40.50/3-day or 080 $61.50/10-day is what ya’ll are going to need for any of those bodies of water. Now if you have an all-species license, you are also valid in the National Park, but still not valid in Gatlinburg. I will Break it down in bullet points below.

All fishing licenses can be purchased at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com.

Just Fishing Gatlinburg

• 097 $11.00 Per day

Just Fishing The National Park (no trout stamp)

• 077 $20.50/3-day

• 079 $30.50/10-day

Stocked State Water (trout stamp)

• 078 $40.50/3-day

• 080 $61.50/10-day

Gatlinburg With Trout Stamp

• 099 $4.00/Per day

• 096 $10.00/3-day

Now, the training wheels are off and I’m letting go of your hand. The crew at Smoky Mountain Angler wishes you good times on the water, and tight lines! If you have any additional questions give us a call, 865-436-8746 or come meet us at the shop.

Chad Fouts is the Fly Shop Manager at The Smoky Mountain Angler in Gatlinburg, TN. He is a self-described fly fishing junky. If you have any questions about fishing in this area, give us a call 865-436-8746.