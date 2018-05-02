Fishing Responsibly For Spotted Sea Trout

It’s almost time for spotted sea trout season in areas all over the country. The water is getting warmer, the fish are beginning migration, and anglers are getting gear ready. Many fellow anglers are practicing with catch and release during the off season, making this the best time to work on new techniques to help released fish a greater chance of surviving. Speckled trout are among the most delicate fish varieties, according to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. The increase in recreational fishing since 2003 is of great concern to fisheries because young fish tend to be harvested most and the trout have a 10 percent mortality rate after discard. Keeping this amazing species going means fishing ethically, taking great care in helping released fish live to continue on toward trophy sizes.

Ethical catch and release of spotted sea trout

Begin fishing ethically for these creatures by having the right hook in the tackle box. Many anglers make the mistake of using small gold treble hooks baited with live shrimp, which the fish tend to swallow. The angler who tries to retrieve these hooks after capture is causing internal injury to the fish, decreasing the chance of survival. The lure and hook must be tailored toward the least amount of injury to the fish in a catch-and-release scenario. Hooks should have a wider gap with a shorter shank, as this style will grab the jaw more often than going deeper into the fish. Make jig hooks barbless when fishing strictly for catch and release purposes.

Why choose live bait?

When fishing with live bait, choose a circle hook, which works well with speckled trout. This trout has a lighter strike, but this does not mean it is delicate. It tends to attack bait, but it will not swim away with the bait. This is why many anglers feel a circle hook doesn’t work for speckled trout when in reality, it works well. The fish will recognize the taste of metal in the mouth and try to spit it out. This is when the circle hook grabs the meaty part of the jaw. A circle hook also helps newer anglers, as there is no need to set the hook. Use a lighter wire with this hook, and only use a barb with live shrimp. It is important to try to avoid barbs during catch and release, as mentioned previously.

Furthermore, the fish must be handled carefully as to cause the least amount of stress possible. If an angler wants pictures, the camera must be ready before the hook is removed so the fish returns to the water as soon as possible. Never hold a large speckled sea trout exclusively by its head. Support the belly with one hand, using two fingers under the jaw and another finger on the top exterior lip. The fish will be supported for a photo, then placed back into the water. It will turn itself right side up and go back to its natural environment. Practicing for the exciting speckled trout season is fun, but it must be done ethically to keep the fish population healthy.

Use the correct hook and caution against stressing the fish. Catch and release is a time to prepare for the upcoming season, which includes helping the fish population safely maintain its numbers. Fishing is about sustaining as much as it is about relaxation and fun.

Jennifer Dawson