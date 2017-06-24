Fishmaster Launches Best Catch Contest

Fishmaster, creators of the first universal folding T-Top, has launched the Fishmaster Best Catch Contest. This contest offers Fishmaster customers and anglers throughout the U.S the opportunity to win a custom fiberglass reproduction of their award-winning catch crafted by American Fish Taxidermy.

Contestants can submit unlimited pictures of their catch for a chance to win monthly prizes and to become eligible to win this grand prize, valued at $500 to $1,000. Entrants are encouraged to submit as many photos of different catches as possible. The contest kicked off Saturday, April 1, 2017, and ends on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.



“We design our products with the ultimate goal of helping our fellow anglers reel in the perfect catch,” said Greg Spivia of Fishmaster. “We want to showcase our loyal customers with the fish they caught in a way they can remember forever, through partnering with the most talented fish taxidermist in the U.S.—American Fish Taxidermy.”

Through the contest, Fishmaster is awarding monthly prizes through September. Monthly prizes will be announced via email and Facebook on the first Monday of each month. The Grand Prize Winner will be announced on Oct. 15 via email with a public notice on Fishmaster’s Facebook page. Monthly winners are eligible for the Grand Prize; however, our independent team of anglers will review all submissions before naming the big winner.

Fishmaster encourages all interested parties to learn more about the Best Catch Contest, official rules, and how to enter at https://fishmaster.com/bestcatch.