Five Boat Trailer “Quick Tips”

By Frank Ferry, C & H Trailer, Stuart, FL
Towing a boat is a huge responsibility. Here are five “quick tips” to make sure that you do it safely.
- Check tire pressure make sure it’s at the recommended PSI.
- Check for wear, feel the tread around the tire surface on the inside and the outside for any cupping.
- Make an attempt to wiggle or move the top of the tire in and out by grabbing it at the points of 10 o’clock and 2 o’clock, and pull then push to feel for movement. This will tell you if the bearings are tight or need service.
- Lights. Plug the trailer into your vehicle, check your lights by turning on your four -way flashers and your headlights. If you have a bad bulb, address it. If you have no lights, bring the trailer in to be serviced,
- Winch. Please be sure your strap or cable are in good condition. This could be the difference of a good day versus a very bad one. Personally, I prefer straps; they are much less likely to cause injury if they break.