Gag Grouper Season Open in Gulf 4-County Region

While the fall gag grouper season opened June 1 for most Florida state and federal waters of the Gulf, the Gulf of Mexico gag grouper recreational season in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties did not open until Sept. 1.

Gag grouper season will remain open for all state and federal waters of the gulf through Dec. 31.

The minimum size limit for gag grouper is 24 inches total length, and the daily bag limit is two fish per harvester within the four-fish grouper aggregate bag limit. Charter captains and crew have a zero bag limit.

Learn more at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Groupers.”

Photo courtesy of Capt. Larry McGuire, Show Me The Fish Charters