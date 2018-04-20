Florida’s Python Scourge

Last month, a Burmese python swallowing and regurgitating a deer fawn made national news when photos were released by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida (CSF). The photos were taken at Collier-Seminole State Park in Naples back in April 2015 and show an 11-foot-long, 31-pound snake that consumed a 35-pound whitetail deer.

It’s just one more example of how invasive species take advantage of Florida’s welcoming climate to thrive. They alter native ecosystem in the process. Studies suggest pythons have caused a 90 percent decline in small mammal populations in the eastern Everglades. The photos prove they are capable of preying on fawns, which could impact whitetail populations. Whitetail deer are also a primary prey species for Florida panthers.

“Imagine the potential consequences to the state and federally protected Florida panther if Burmese pythons adversely affect the number of whitetailed deer,” said Ian Bartoszek, a biologist with the CSF.

Florida wildlife officials continue to battle the python scourge. The South Florida Water Management District recently announced the elimination of the 900th snake in its Python Elimination Program since its inception in March 2017. The Florida Wildlife Commission continues encouraging the public to remove and kill pythons from private lands. CSF officials are promoting radio-telemetry tracking of pythons to target and remove breeding females and disrupt the egg-laying cycle.

