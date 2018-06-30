Bryson City, North Carolina – The Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians Hall of Fame announces the third class of inductees to be recognized at our annual museum luncheon event. The third annual Museum Hall of Fame inductions will be conducted on September 8, 2017 at the Southwestern Community College Swain Center located at 60 Almond School Road, Bryson City, NC 28713, west of Bryson City on US 19/74. From the downtown Bryson City, drive approximately 7 miles west. The old Almond school is on your right.

Our 2018 Museum Hall of Fame Inductees are Jim Dean, Curtis Fleming, Kevin Howell, Sandy Schenck and Joyce Shephard.

Jim Dean – Inducted in the Communications category as the editor of Wildlife in NC for many years, the author of numerous outdoor articles and books, and an outdoor photographer.

Curtis Fleming – Inducted in the Recreation category for his varied contributions to fly fishing as a fly fishing volunteer, fly fishing educator. Fly fishing guide, and “Reality Fly Fishing” TV celebrity. A West Virginia fly fisherman, Fleming is the host for more than fifteen seasons of the globally televised Fly Rod Chronicles.

Kevin Howell – Inducted in the Crafts category as a professional fly tier who is widely recognized for the creativity and wisdom in designing the famed Hot Creek Special, Trip Maker, Trip Saver as well as other noted creations. Kevin is the owner of Davidson River Outfitters and continues the family legacy of his father Don R. Howell and uncle Dwight Howell.

Sandy Schenck – Inducted in the Conservation category for his many years of dedication to teaching kids about the outdoors and preserving the land. He founded Muddy Sneakers – “teaching children the joy of learning outside” and he is the founder and executive director of Green River Preserve summer camp where he put 2,600 acres of Green River Preserve in a conservation easement, preserving the land for perpetuity.

Joyce Shepherd – Inducted in the Humanity category for her contributions to fly fishing as a volunteer of organizations that “give back” – helping others recover from personal challenges, as a fly casting instructor, and for her leadership in NCWF, NCTU, RRTU and Casting Carolinas.

Third Annual Museum Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon at The Old Almond School Gym September 8th, 11:30 AM Meet and Greet, Lunch at Noon, Inductions at 1PM

The inductions will be held in Bryson City with Museum supporters as well as the family and friends of our inductees in attendance. Fly anglers from across the southeast will celebrate the Second Annual Museum Hall of Fame Inductions. With limited space, advanced reservations are essential and are currently being taken. E-mail info@greatsmokies.com or call 828-488-3681 to reserve your place. The ticket price of $35 per person includes admission to the induction ceremony, lunch, and all weekend admission to the Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians.

“Lagers and Legends” Pre-Event Party at Nantahala Brewery September 7th, 7 PM

Casting Carolinas and the Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians invite all Museum Hall of Fame attendees to drop in at the Nantahala Brewery in downtown Bryson City on September 7th at 7 pm for a Pre-Event Party and Fund Raiser.

This is an opportunity to meet and greet the MHOF Inductee, other members of the MHOF and help raise funds for Casting Carolinas, a non-profit organization that utilizes fly fishing as a means of helping patients deal with and recover from various cancers.

Each Inductee will select a beer to be renamed after them during the party. Nantahala Brewery is generously donating $1 per renamed beer sold at the party. Please come celebrate our fly fishing heritage together and meet each Museum Hall of Fame Inductee while enjoying some time at Nantahala Brewery.

For 2019, Museum Hall of Fame nomination forms may be obtained electronically from Mac Brown macbrownflyfishing@gmail.com or picked up as hard copy at the museum. The Museum seeks to recognize those who have made outstanding and unique contributions to the art, science and sport of fly fishing. We encourage you to nominate those who meet the nomination criteria and are deserving of such recognition. Once nominated, the candidate remains in nomination for current and future consideration.