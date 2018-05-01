Fly of the Month – The Shimmer Minnow

by David Lilly

This simple baitfish pattern is good for anything that swims in Michigan. The color combinations and hook sizes can be changed to suit the particular species you target. Place the shank in the vice then wrap a thread base and close the opening in the shank. Tie in the craft fur and predator wrap for the tail. Tie in the Cactus Hackle, palmer forward to the eye and whip finish. Highlight the upper portion of the Cactus Hackle with your choice of marker color. Place the hook in the vice, tie in the intruder wire and complete the junction with the tail portion of the fly. Tie in a small clump of Craft Fur to cover the wire junction. Tie in the Cactus Hackle and with tight turns palmer forward to the eye of the hook then whip finish. Highlight the upper portion of the body as you did the tail. Glue the eyes on to the fish skull then fill the inside of the skull with your choice of UV resin. Push the skull on to the hook and with your UV light cure the resin. You may choose to tie a thread dam in front of the skull but it is not always necessary.

Materials

Thread: Veevus 100 Gsp (White)

Tail: 15 Mm Fish Skull Shank, White Extra Select Craft Fur, Senyo’s Predator Wrap, Xl Pearl Cactus Hackle.

Hook: Gamakatsu B10s Sz1

Junction: Senyo’s Intruder Wire Sz Small

Body: Xl Pearl Cactus Hackle

Head: Fish-Mask #6 With ¼ In Holographic Eyes (Silver)

Highlight Color: Gray