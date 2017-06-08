Following Her Dreams, By CAM Staff NW

Jill is 12 years old and is following her dreams! Her family moved here in November of 2013 from Switzerland. When Jill was born, her mother ran a fashion boutique and Jill spent all her younger years around fashion models, clothing, and fashion design. So, since the time of her birth, Jill has been exposed to the fashion industry.

Jill has a younger brother and remarkably they share the same date of birth, July 12th. This year she will be 12 and her brother 8. They are both enrolled in the Oasis Charter school system in Cape Coral and they both love school.

For as long as Jill can remember, she has had only one dream – to be a TOP FASHION MODEL. Well, in March a door opened. She received a letter from NAM (National American Miss) that she was selected for an open call. You can only imagine her excitement! (Put yourself into the shoes of a 12-year-old girl and dream!)

She had a photoshoot, which was so exciting in itself! Then came a special interview time to present herself. For days, all she could think and dream about. Then the interview came and was so very exciting and we (Jill and her family) almost couldn’t wait for the result (even Randy was excited for his sister)! Seven days later she got a second letter. Jill was accepted as one of the Florida State Finalists through a state selection committee.

The National American Miss 2017 Pageant is the next step for Jill. She will be competing for the title of Miss Florida Pre-Teen, to be held July 29th and 30th at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, Orlando, FL. Her family will accompany her on her journey and are her biggest supporters. If her journey is to continue, she may be calling on you for support. If she calls on you, and you are able, give her some support, even if it is just to cheer her along and wish her good luck! After all, if you were following your dream, wouldn’t it be nice to hear someone say, “Good Luck!”

All of us here at Coastal Angler Magazine, wish her good luck and a lot of fun! Enjoy the journey Jill, and follow your dreams!