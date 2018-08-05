Foltz-Simpson take first-place in BCFA July Tournament

The Backcountry Fishing Association’s July tournament was held July 7 out of Little Jim Fish Camp in Fort Pierce, with a fleet of 23 boats. Thirteen (13) of those by the end of the event weighed in fish—12 trout and 7 redfish.

Backcountry Fishing Association president Zach Foltz and first-lady Lorae’ Simpson took first-place, winning $420.50 after weighing in a 2.81-pound trout and a 5.62-pound redfish, for a total weight of 8.43-pounds.

Ryan Jouppi and Luke King took second-place, weighing in a 3.80-pound trout and a 4.50-pound redfish, for a total weight of 8.30-pounds. The pair took home a check for $252.50.

Matt and Joe Canestrari pocketed $168.10 after placing third. Weighing in a 5.72-pound trout and a 2.44-pound redfish, the duo also took home an additional $110.00 for the trout calcutta.

Monty Peters and Jeremy Cannon took fourth-place with a total of 7.05-pounds, weighing in a 1.95-pound trout and a 5.10-pound reddish. They also pocketed $110.00 for the redfish calcutta.

Josh Pesce and Jason Gillespie took fifth-place with a 3.14-pound trout and a 2.85-pound redfish.

The Backcountry Fishing Association is a 10-month circuit, which runs from January through October, finishing with its two-day Classic, where the top team will win a 14-foot Billfish boat, motor and trailer combo.

The artificial lure only tournament gives two-person teams and solo anglers monthly opportunities to win cash and earn points. Redfish, trout and snook (seasonal) are the qualified species.

Anglers attempt to bring one legal fish of each species to the scales for weigh in and live release.

Membership fees are $25 for the year. To enter the tournament each month, the fee is $60 per team.

The eighth tournament of the series takes place on Saturday August 4, with the captain’s meeting on Friday, August 3.

For more information, visit Backcountry Fishing Association on Facebook.