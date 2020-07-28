Forlifer named Treasure Coast Caster of the Year

Treasure Coast Casters Annual Fish Off Determines New TCC of the Year

Treasure Coast Casters (TCC) held its annual Fish Off for the Treasure Coast Caster of the Year on June 27, and after all fish were weighed and points totaled, Kendrick Forlifer became the TCC of the Year!

Anglers met early and bright of the ‘fish off’ at 6 a.m. to receive their fish list for the day. Although 12 species were on the list, the fish of the day was mangrove snapper with all anglers hauling in at least one.

Just one-ounce separated first and second place, and weigh-in placement separated second and third place. And, with social distancing orders in place, masks were required when checking in for the tournament fish list and for weigh in.

RESULTS

First place / Treasure Coast Caster of the Year: Kendrick Forlifer, 40 points.

Second place: Jeff Richter, 40 points.

Third place: Nicholas Rosario, 40 points.

Along with his trophy, Kendrick Forlifer received a bait bucket filled with fishing items, a $25 Bass Pro gift card donated by longtime TCC volunteers, Pat and Gwen, a $50 Fishing Center gift card donated by Clint Walker owner of the Fishing Center, as well as a $75 West Marine gift card, a custom wrapped rod donated by JF Custom Rods, and an inshore freshwater charter for two donated by S&K Fisheries.

Besides a trophy, second place angler Jeff Richter also received a bait bucket filled with fishing items, a $25 Bass Pro gift card (also donated by Pat and Gwen), a $50 Fishing Center gift card donated by Clint Walker owner of the Fishing Center, as well as a $50 West Marine gift card, and a rod and reel combo donated by Capt. Joe’s Bait & Tackle.

Third place angler Nicholas Rosario also was awarded a trophy, a bait bucket filled with fishing items, a $25 Bass Pro gift card (donated by Pat and Gwen) and a $50 West Marine gift card.

Special mention to past Treasure Coast Casters for attending the weigh in, Michael Rochedieu, Savannah Ward, and Andrew Evens–the outgoing TCC of the Year, who also helped with awards at the weigh in.

Tournament organizers Cammie and Capt. Joe Ward were determined to complete the 2019-2020 TCC year with the annual Fish Off tournament after canceling several monthly tournaments due to COVID-19. Future inshore tournaments will be announced when known.

Treasure Coast Casters offers experiences that educate young anglers on the importance of marine conservation, while maintaining a sustainable and healthy estuary and marine environment. The all-volunteer non-profit offers two fishing tournament divisions, a Junior Division for youth 5-11, and a Senior Division for youth 12-18. There is no cost to join or to fish a tournament. Anglers bring their own bait and fishing gear.

For the latest tournament news and updates, follow the Treasure Coast Casters Facebook page.

Tournament summary provided by Cammie and Capt. Joe Ward.

www.treasurecoastcasters.org

(772) 201-5773