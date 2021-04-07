Fort Pierce Deep Sea: April 2021

In April, the waters off the Treasure Coast are turning back to crystal clear, spanning from the turquoise shallows of the inlet toward the indigo depths of the Gulf Stream. Mahi, mutton, and mangroves are swimming along our shores, looking for a few good anglers to tangle with.

Mangroves Madness – To target mangrove snappers, stay close to shore and keep an eye on the tides. Drop a line over your favorite reef, wreck or mangrove cove, between slack tides and get ready for some reel fun! These stripe-eyed snappers move in schools, so when you find ‘one, keep on chumming and baitin’ for a cooler full of fantastic table fare!

Mutton – Go Deep! The big muttons will be hiding in their rock holes, reefs and wrecks in the cooler waters at around 135-to-200 feet. Big muttons are solitary and stout and prefer juicy baits of the live kind. Send a shrimp, pinfish or crab down using a deep sliding sinker rig and make sure you have enough backbone on to reel in a 30-pound brute!

Mahi-Mahi Moon – Although we prefer day-timing, nighttime fishing can be equally lucrative during a calm springtime evening. Use the full moon, April 27, to head offshore and rig your lines for mahi-mahi. Try slow trolling along the current around the time of sunset or moon rise, as the big bulls and cows will be feeding in the moonlight all night long!

Fort Pierce fisherman's utopia, and the springtime weather is as good as it gets.

Tight Lines and good vibes, from Capt. Cole and the Lady Chris crew!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Cole Hazellief

Lady Chris Charters

(772) 971-7179

Website: www.TheLadyChris.com