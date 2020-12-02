Fort Pierce Deep Sea: Dec. 2020

December is the season of joy and holiday bites!

It seems that just about everything and everyone is in a bit of a frenzy, from the top to the bottom of the water column. The groupers are frisky, the snappers are biting hard, sailfish are splashing, and cobia are cruising. All of this action will be going on while we deal with shorter days and the winter-time weather patterns.

Sailfish will be migrating south and swimming right along the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. Making their presence known all along the Treasure Coast with spectacular runs and aerial acrobatics, it is no wonder that our area is known Sailfish Capitol of the World. Fighting one of these beautiful, high-speed fish will leave you both breathless and in awe, creating an experience that will last a lifetime.

The snapper bite will continue with plentiful catches and variety. The lane snappers will be nice and fat, and there will be plenty of hefty mutton and gray snappers in the mix to fill the fish box.

Last call for grouper! As the weather conditions ebb and flow, grouper of impressive stature will show up. When fishing for these grumpy sea beasts, our number one recommendation is to use live bait and a rod with some backbone.

Both the grouper and snapper can be found swimming in depths of 60 to 100 feet. But there is no time to waste, the grouper season will be closing midnight on December 31, So, take this opportunity to bring yours home before the year ends.

Look for the baitfish around the reefs as a good indicator of where to throw the lines out. Cobia will also surface and can make for a pleasant addition to a day of fishing. Trolling rigged ballyhoo or mackerel while keeping a pitch rod standing by will get you in the game.

Be sure to take advantage of weather windows as fishing will be hot and the weather nice and cool. We want to thank all of you that sailed with us this year and wish all the readers happy holidays from the Captain and Crew on The Lady Chris.

Tight lines and good vibes!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Cole Hazellief

Lady Chris Charters

(772) 971-7179

Website: www.TheLadyChris.com