Fort Pierce Deep Sea: Feb. 2018

We have decked the halls, rang in the new year and now we can fall in love with February fishing. As with all the winter months, we must be patient and wait for weather openings. The targets of the month are the faithful and various snapper species. We will also see mackerel and cobia as they enjoy a bit of the brisk winter.

All winter we have had abundant lane catches and this will continue right through the month. Lane snapper are beautiful and tasty hence the alias “candy snapper”. These snappers may hold a state record of only 6.06-pounds but their out of this world flavor make up for their lack of girth.

Celebrate February and make a mountable mutton your Valentine. Mutton snappers are the most skittish of the species and makes for a great game of angler versus fish. These fish are not only one of our top three favorite fish to target and catch, but also awesome table fare! February is the month for a trophy catch so get ready to reel!

The cobia will be bobbing around the surface with the mackerels darting in and out of the water. Keep a close eye out for the sharks and kings. As if the weather wasn’t enough to compete with, we will also have a copious number of predators to tango with. Who’s faster the angler or the shark?

There will be opportunities to make it offshore with choppy but fish-able conditions. Watch the weather reports and make smart decisions when to make you next voyage. Enjoy the favorable days and take advantage of the romantic atmosphere that February provides.

Tight lines and good vibes!

FORECAST BY: Captains Cole and Zack Hazellief

Lady Chris Charters

(772) 971-7179

Website: www.TheLadyChris.com