Fort Pierce Deep Sea: Aug. 2017

Goodbye July, hello August!

Much like the first part of the summer, the snapper fishing will continue to be exciting. In addition to the wide variety of snapper available, cobias will be making some moves as the water (temperatures and currents) do the same. Baitfish are plentiful, and the availability of live bait (shiners, goggle eyes, and pilchards) give the summertime anglers an added advantage.

In the late summer months, we expect to see a thermocline, or cold-water upwelling that will cause some changes in the bottom fishing bite. The upwellings are nutrient-rich and bring both positive and negative changes to the snapper and reef fish game. On the up-side, cold water pushes the cobia to the surface which makes for great targeting, catch and dinner. On the flip-side is the snapper bite. The cold water is known to cause the snappers to take on a “lock jaw” attitude. Thankfully, we know of a few tricks to fight off the “lock-jaw” and keep the snappers biting.

Night time fishing offers booming catches and a cool break from the unforgiving August sun. Grab your favorite spinning setup, your live-well and hit the reef. Live-bait will be plentiful and you can find pilchards right along the beach, with sardines and cigar minnows along the second (outer) reef. Live-bait is a great way to increase your bite and presenting lighter tackle and a change in bait, day or night, will make for increased catches.

With lobster season open, the reef bite on, and schools out, we see August to be filled with great catches!

Lastly, during the good times of summer pay extra attention to your surroundings, especially other boaters, anglers and divers. Be aware and be safe. Tight lines and good vibes!

FORECAST BY: Captains Cole and Zack Hazellief

Lady Chris Charters

(772) 971-7179

Website: www.TheLadyChris.com