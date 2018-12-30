Fort Pierce Deep Sea: Jan. 2019

Hello 2019! The start of the year will bring cooler water temperatures and get the reef fish and migratory species moving off of Fort Pierce, but January always offers an array of good catches.

The reefs will be harboring various schools of delicious snappers, and with a little searching you can lock in on them by finding their reef of choice. Look for bottom structures, artificial and natural reefs and cast your line, if no bite, move to the next one. Be prepared for other reef species such as trigger fish and black sea bass to take the bait as well. Try your favorite structures and remember to mark your out GPS with the coordinates of both hits and misses.

Spanish and king mackerel will be biting and make for a delicious smoked fish dip appetizer. These darting delights will be seen shooting out of the water left and right. While making your way offshore don’t forget to stop by buoys, they are good places to find a prized tripletail seeking cover under flotsam. Trolling dead ballyhoo or using live bait around the reefs could hook you up to a speedy sailfish, unless a king or bonito gets to the bait first.

All of this action will be going on while we deal with shorter days and the winter-time weather patterns. As long as the winds stay calm, 2019 promises to start off with great catches!

We want to thank everyone who has come out fishing with us this past year and we are excited to see what 2019 has in store for us. Let the new year resolutions reflect the need for some deep-sea fishing!

Tight lines and good vibes!

FORECAST BY: Captains Cole and Zack Hazellief

Lady Chris Charters

(772) 971-7179

Website: www.TheLadyChris.com