Fort Pierce Deep Sea Fishing Report and Forecast: July 2017

The summer months make for some of the most exhilarating and bountiful fishing offshore. The seas are smooth and the fishing in July is first-rate with an abundance of different species migrating and/or spawning. With all the activity on the surface and around the reefs, it is prime time to target both bottom dwelling and pelagic fish species. The snapper bite has been consistent and is now on fire! We expect the snapper frenzy to continue throughout the summer spawning peaks.

Kingfish are migrating to the warm waters with increased numbers being caught.

Large and schoolie-size dolphin are being caught, as well as cobia, as they cruise along their migratory paths.

Above all, mangrove snapper takes the cake this time of the year. The fish are plentiful, hungry and aggressive. We are seeing a great quantity and quality of snapper that make us jump for joy. The full moon in July and the sea turtle hatching should increase the snapper bite. Fish around wrecks and structure in 80 feet and less to find the snapper.

Additionally, king mackerel are passing through the warm waters this time of year. Spot those big balls of sardines and your odds are even higher in catching a nice smoker king. Hooking up with a king makes for a fun battle as they are aggressive, lightning fast and have a mouth full of razor sharp teeth. Kings love to run so make sure your reel has an ample amount of line or wire. The kings do not travel at a single depth and they can be caught throughout the water column.

To sum up, the fishing will continue to be incredible in the summer season. Keep in mind if you are not out targeting for pelagics, keep a flat line/pitch rod handy in addition to a jig, spoon and some wire.

Kingfish, cobia and others are known for showing up while anchored, which gives you the best of both worlds. Keep an eye on the sky and weather updates as July is notorious for showers and thunderstorms. Tight lines and good vibes!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Cole Hazellief

Lady Chris Charters

(772) 971-7179

Website: www.TheLadyChris.com