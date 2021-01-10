Fort Pierce Deep Sea: Jan 2021

Hello 2021, good riddance 2020!

January starts the New Year with frequent cold-fronts and short days, making January a month for the most avid anglers. The sporty conditions will be perfect for catching sailfish, mackerels, and on calm days the hardy lane, mutton, grey, yellowtail, and vermillion -snappers that will ready for the picking!

The reefs shall provide! Take a heading to your favorite structures and get ready for snapper delight. The various schools of snapper will be harboring along the reefs, hiding from predators and are hungry to take a bit of a tasty bait. Rig a circle hook with a sardine or squid chunk and add an ounce of extra weight for that quick first hit. Once you get a bit, throw your chum bag in to keep the bite going. Be prepared for other reef species such as trigger fish and black sea bass to take the bait as well.

Sails up! As the cold air fronts sweep down from the north the speedy sailfish will be riding ahead of the front. The change in weather provides for great opportunities to catch the migratory sailfish along the edge of the current. Troll with baits or pre-rigged mullet or ballyhoo and keep an eye on the line.

Got smoked fish dip on your mind? We’ll be pulling in fresh catches of Spanish and king mackerel along with cobia that will make for delicious smoky appetizers. The kings will be hitting the top and peeling line by the mil, so keep a gaff close at hand and bleed the fish properly prior to putting on ice. Any by-catch bonitos should be cut up in strips, packed and frozen for bait until next time.

Remember to complete a New Year’s safety inspection and maintenance check before heading out. The Lady Chris will sail most days with a promise of bountiful catches and memories for a lifetime! So, give us a call or look us up on Instagram for our daily updates and Wall-Of-Fame catches and let’s head out and catch the First of the Year!

Tight lines!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Cole Hazellief

Lady Chris Charters

(772) 971-7179

Website: www.TheLadyChris.com